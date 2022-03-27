Louisville Sweeps Boston College, Remains Undefeated in ACC Play

In the first games away from Jim Patterson Stadium since February 20th, the Cards looked dominant over a struggling Boston College team. Louisville (19-5, 6-0 ACC) allowed just eight runs over the weekend, with six of them coming in an 11 inning victory on Saturday.

Tate Kuehner Continues to Impress

In the opening game on Friday night, Tate Kuehner (W, 4-0) picked up his fourth victory of this young season after tossing 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and striking out two. Kuehner’s numbers may not look great, but the fact that the Eagles compiled nine hits and three walks while scoring one run is mighty impressive. If his numbers continue at this rate, he will cement himself in the ACC Pitcher of the Year conversation.

Ryan Hawks, Garrett Schmeltz, and freshman Kyle Walter finished the final 3.1 innings, allowing four hits, but held Boston College scoreless for the remainder of the game.

At the dish, Louisville tallied ten hits, led by Ben Metzinger, Logan Beard, Isaac Humphrey, and Ben Bianco, each with two a piece. Metzinger launched his 10th home run of the season while Bianco added his fifth.

Bats Come Alive in 11th Inning to Win Series

In a game that was back-and-forth for the first nine innings, Louisville stormed ahead in the top of the 11th innings with four runs to secure the game and series. Jared Poland started on the mound for the Cards, putting together a manageable outing, giving up four runs over six innings.

He was in line for the victory, leading 6-4 when Kaleb Corbett took over. Corbett entered the game in the 7th but gave up two quick runs, allowing the Eagles to tie the game.

Evan Webster came in to relieve Corbett, tossing 1.1 innings of shutout baseball before turning It over to the Cards closer, Michael Prosecky. Prosecky (W, 1-0) tossed the final three innings, not allowing a single hit or walk, striking out four batters.

The Louisville offense was led by Levi Usher and Metzinger, who added three hits apiece for the Cards. Dalton Rushing hit a two-run bomb in the fourth inning, his sixth of the season.

Cam Masterman, Usher, and Beard tacked on the RBI’s in the 11th inning to secure the victory for the Cards.

Louisville Obliterates Boston College on Sunday

The Eagles attempted to salvage the series by at least winning one game of the series, but Louisville had other plans. The offense erupted for 11 runs in the final two frames to top Boston College 15-1.

Metzinger, Masterman, Jack Payton, and Humphrey each tallied a multi-hit game on Sunday. Masterman paced the offense with five RBI, including a three-run bomb in the 8th inning, his seventh of the year. Rushing continued swinging a hot bat, smacking his second home run in as many days.

Riley Phillips (W, 3-0) has been such a pleasant surprise this weekend as the Sunday starter. Phillips notched another quality start, throwing the first seven innings of the game, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Dan McDonnell has one of the best offenses in the country and they showed why this weekend. The Cards totaled 35 hits, 31 hits, and stole eight more bases. Boston College is no juggernaut, but to come in and take care of business on the road is important. They have showed tremendous growth from the team a year ago.

The Week Ahead

Louisville will hit the pavement again this week, playing all four games on the road. Tuesday night, the Cards travel to Bowling Green to take on a WKU team that is struggling this season. At 9-14, the Hilltoppers are in desperate need of a big time win. But, after losing to Lipscomb last week, we know that anything can happen in mid-week games.

This is the only game of the season that is not televised. Instead, it will be streamed on Facebook. Good luck with that.

Next weekend, that Cards travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers, who are coming off a surprising series victory over No. 24 Clemson. Pittsburgh started 1-5 in the ACC play but rolled off two wins this weekend over the Tigers to claim the series. The finale on Sunday was cancelled so they did not have a chance to complete the sweep.

A week ago I would have anticipated this being a much easier series for the Cards, but it appears the 12-10 Panthers may have figured something out this weekend.