RIP Sedat Acton, “The Handstand Man”

Some tough news to digest today, as Sedat Acton — AKA “The Handstand Man — died on Saturday. He was 77-years-old.

Acton’s wife, Teresa, passed away last month.

As news of Acton’s passing spread Sunday morning/afternoon, tributes from past players and admirers alike began to pour in.

“The Handstand Man” helped us win a lot of games in Freedom Hall. Sedat Acton will forever be remembered as a Cardinal Icon https://t.co/h9xu72s137 — Everick Sullivan (@CoachESully) March 27, 2022

He was a great Man! Rip Sedat! Prayers for his family https://t.co/f6bjdLd2rG — James Boo Brewer (@coachboobrewer) March 27, 2022

Our thoughts are with the friends & family of Sedat Acton, aka “The Handstand Man”, who passed away last night.



Sedat was a legendary figure among Louisville fans & will be missed. pic.twitter.com/b5XRtRZVrZ — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) March 27, 2022

Going crazy in the student section during Freedom Hall Big East games, and that handstand pops up late in the game, we would blow the roof off of it. Great memories. Thank you, Sedat. Rest in peace — Louis (@uoflcard) March 27, 2022

I met him at a football game Lamars last year. When I told him me and my daughter were in a different section from my wife and other daughter he gave me 4 suite tickets and told me to get them and enjoy the rest of the game together! Pretty awesome and I’ll always remember that. — The Banty Rooster (@nickeverett01) March 27, 2022

Sedat was my first soccer coach at Tom Sawyer rec league and instilled a love of the game in me. His son and I went to Trinity at the same time and I played soccer there for 4 years...he will always be a role model to me...so sad to hear. — Jeremy Rothgerber (@konobaa) March 27, 2022

Dang. RIP. Dude was the best. We sat in 338 back in Freedom Hall and he would always climb up and do his thing right in front of us. I’ll never forget the way the opposing bench would turn away from their coach to watch. — Grant C (@realgrantc) March 27, 2022

I talked to Sedat a small handful of times over the years, but he was always incredibly pleasant and always so passionate about the Cards. I’ll never forget attending a game where he came out on the court to do his routine with the cheerleaders, and then him ripping one of the referees as he walked back to his seat.

A true Louisville legend.