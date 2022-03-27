 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elite 8 Sunday Open Thread

By Mike Rutherford
Miami v USC Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Either we’re getting Duke-Carolina in the Final Four or we’re getting Duke versus the greatest March Madness Cinderella of all-time in the Final Four.

Either way, the next week is going to be something.

