Filed under: Elite 8 Sunday Open Thread New, 36 comments By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 27, 2022, 2:23pm EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Elite 8 Sunday Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Either we’re getting Duke-Carolina in the Final Four or we’re getting Duke versus the greatest March Madness Cinderella of all-time in the Final Four. Either way, the next week is going to be something. More From Card Chronicle RIP Sedat Acton, “The Handstand Man” Cards Elite 8 Bound! Sam Williamson enters transfer portal Elite 8 Saturday open thread Sweet 16 open thread: Louisville vs. Tennessee D’Ante Davis decommits from Louisville Loading comments...
Loading comments...