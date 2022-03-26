Louisville F Samuell Williamson enters transfer portal

Louisville junior forward Samuell Williamson has entered the transfer portal. After spending three seasons at U of L, and with his extra year of “COVID eligibility” from the NCAA, Williamson has the potential to play two seasons at another school.

A McDonald’s All-American coming out of Rockwall (TX) High School in 2019, Williamson’s career at Louisville didn’t quite go as he or Cardinal fans expected it to.

Stuck behind an NBA talent in Jordan Nwora, Williamson spent most of his freshman season playing spot duty off the bench. He was in and out of the starting lineup as a sophomore, but finished the season strong, posting averages 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers dwindled considerably as a junior, as he started the season back on the bench and never really seemed to find his place on a Louisville team that produced the program’s first losing season in over two decades.

The No. 19 player in the 2019 class according to 247 Sports, WIlliamson is the fourth highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Louisville.

It would not be a shock to see Sam transfer closer to home and play for one of the 8 million power conference programs in Texas. But wherever he goes, I hope he has success.

The roster for 2022-23 continues to take shape.