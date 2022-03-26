D’Ante Davis decommits from Louisville basketball

D’Ante “Tae” Davis, the younger brother of current Louisville forward Dre Davis, has decommitted from U of L.

Davis, who signed a national letter of intent to play for the Cardinals last November, said in a social media post that his decommitment stemmed from the recent coaching changes at U of L. He still left open the possibility of playing his college basketball at Louisville.

Looking forward to what the future holds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LrPggT4bGv — D’Ante Davis (@DanteDavis__) March 26, 2022

Like his older brother, Davis played his high school basketball at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior, helping Warren Central post a 19-7 record before falling to 4A state finalist Lawrence North by a point in the sectional semifinals.

This news will understandably call into question that status of Dre Davis, who attended Kenny Payne’s introductory press conference two Fridays ago, but has been noncommittal about his personal future at U of L.

“It’s kind of scary when you lose a head coach when you are going into a new season and not really knowing your plans for the future,” Dre Davis said last week. “They did this process in a timely manner, faster than normal I’d say. I think it was good because it gives us an opportunity to get ahead in the game and get a plan for moving forward.”

I still have a decision to make. After meeting him has really got me thinking towards making that decision.”

With Tae Davis’ decommitment, Louisville’s current recruiting class of 2022 consists of 4-stall small forward Kamari Lands and Bahamas big man Fredrick King.