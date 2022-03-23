Mike Pegues reportedly a finalist for George Washington head coaching job

Mike Pegues, the man who had two separate stints as the interim head coach of the Louisville men’s basketball team in 2021-22, is a finalist to be named the new head coach at George Washington.

According to Jeff Ermann of Inside MD Sports, Pegues and longtime Miami assistant Chris Caputo are the front-runners to land the gig. Delaware head coach Martin Ingelsby is also in the mix.

Pegues played high school basketball at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland before going on to star at Delaware and spend six seasons playing professional basketball. He coached high school ball in the D.C. are before going on to land assistant stints at VCU, Delaware, Xavier and, finally, Louisville.

Here’s hoping Pegues lands the gig. The grace with which he handled an extremely difficult situation here made me a fan for life.