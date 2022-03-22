Louisville Baseball Midweek Update

Louisville (16-4, 3-0 ACC) is starting to garner some national attention due to their recent success after dropping a few games to begin the season. It only took beating TCU in a midweek game, winning a series against Michigan, and sweeping No. 6 Notre Dame, but nonetheless, the Cards are ranked in each of the six (yes, I know) major polls.

Louisville is currently second in the nation with six Quadrant 1 wins. Tennessee is the only school ahead of them with seven.

Here is where Louisville currently stands in the polls:

Baseball America - 15th

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper - 15th

D1 Baseball - 18th

Perfect Game - 19th

Coaches Poll - 22

NCBWA - 24th

College Baseball Nation - 14th (they aren’t one of the six “major” polls, but I write for them as well, so I’m partial. Plus that have us ranked the highest, so it’s on here.)

Not only are the pollsters impressed with the Cards, the computers are as well. Louisville’s RPI sits at 31, up from 42 a week ago. It actually dipped into the 90’s last week after the NKU and Bellarmine wins, but jumped all the way back up to 31 after sweeping Notre Dame.

Speaking of the Notre Dame series, the Irish pitching staff led the nation with a 1.66 ERA entering the weekend. They are now ranked 25th with an ERA of 3.27. Louisville scored more runs (31) in three games than Notre Dame had given up in their previous 13 games combined (29). The Cards have now swept Notre Dame in 9 of the previous 12 three game series. Is that good? It seems good.

Due to his performance on Saturday, Jared Poland was named ACC Pitcher of the Week.

The Week Ahead

The Cards 18-game home stand comes to an end this afternoon as Louisville hosts Lipscomb (10-10) for Bark in the Park Night. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00PM. If you plan on bringing your four-legged loved ones, you can take in the game from the left field berm. Admission is free for humans (and dogs).

Louisville will hit the road this weekend to take on Boston College (7-11, 1-5 ACC) in their first games away from Jim Patterson Stadium since February 21st when they played in Tampa, FL to begin the season.