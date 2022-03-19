Louisville-Gonzaga set for 7 p.m. tip

The Louisville women’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament second round game against Gonzaga has been set for a 9 p.m. tip on Sunday inside the KFC Yum Center. ESPN will provide coverage of the contest.

Gonzaga, the No. 9 seed in the Wichita Region, advanced to the second round by knocking off Nebraska, 68-55, on Friday. The Zags own a 26-6 overall record and were the regular season and tournament champions of the West Coast Conference.

A primetime, national TV audience with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Let’s get it done.