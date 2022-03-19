Filed under: NCAA tournament Saturday open thread New, 122 comments By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 19, 2022, 12:54pm EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NCAA tournament Saturday open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Peacocks? Peacocks. More From Card Chronicle Louisville-Gonzaga set for 7 p.m. tip Louisville Cruises to 16-11 Victory Over #6 Notre Dame Louisville Defeats Albany 83-51 NCAA tournament first round open thread: Louisville vs. Albany Kenny Payne press conference transcript and video Welcome Home, Coach Kenny Payne Loading comments...
Loading comments...