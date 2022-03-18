Filed under: NCAA tournament Friday early session open thread New, 4 comments More madness. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 18, 2022, 12:14pm EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NCAA tournament Friday early session open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images Quick early afternoon reminder that Kentucky lost to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks last night. Enjoy the basketball. More From Card Chronicle Jeff Walz receives contract extension from U of L Louisville officially names Kenny Payne new head men’s basketball coach NCAA tournament Thursday late session open thread Kenny Payne has arrived in Louisville Transcript: Jeff Walz, Louisville players talk NCAA tournament NCAA tournament Thursday early session open thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...