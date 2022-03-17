 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kenny Payne has arrived in Louisville

An old era greets a new era.

By Mike Rutherford
Kentucky v Utah Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenny Payne, who will be introduced as the next Louisville head men’s basketball coach on Friday, has arrived in the Derby City.

Payne’s plane landed at Bowman Field just after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The first man to greet him as he exited the plane? Denny Crum.

Payne that posed for pictures with Crum, Wade Houston and interim U of L athletic director Josh Heird. He then spoke very briefly with the members of the media who were in attendance.

Hugging it out with Denny Crum in a U of L (adidas) polo already gets us off to a better start than Chris Mack “Blue Shirt-Gate” back in 2018.

I suspect that tomorrow morning is going to be a lot of fun.

