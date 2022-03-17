Kenny Payne has arrived in Louisville

Kenny Payne, who will be introduced as the next Louisville head men’s basketball coach on Friday, has arrived in the Derby City.

Payne’s plane landed at Bowman Field just after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The first man to greet him as he exited the plane? Denny Crum.

Kenny Payne arrives in Louisville. He greets Denny Crum and Wade Houston. They then pose for a picture with Josh Heird. pic.twitter.com/3Yeqgjl8LE — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 17, 2022

Payne that posed for pictures with Crum, Wade Houston and interim U of L athletic director Josh Heird. He then spoke very briefly with the members of the media who were in attendance.

Kenny Payne on the Louisville job:

“You don’t get these opportunities very often.” pic.twitter.com/CkQTvLwiGA — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) March 17, 2022

Hugging it out with Denny Crum in a U of L (adidas) polo already gets us off to a better start than Chris Mack “Blue Shirt-Gate” back in 2018.

I suspect that tomorrow morning is going to be a lot of fun.