Filed under: NCAA tournament Thursday early session open thread New, 35 comments Madness! By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 17, 2022, 11:56am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NCAA tournament Thursday early session open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Let this be the last year in a long, long time that we are mere spectators of the madness. More From Card Chronicle Kenny Payne has arrived in Louisville Transcript: Jeff Walz, Louisville players talk NCAA tournament Thursday morning Cardinal news and notes Louisville expected to announce Kenny Payne as new basketball coach Friday morning Emily Engstler named honorable mention AP All-American Forde: Louisville focusing coaching search on Kenny Payne Loading comments...
Loading comments...