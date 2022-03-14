Louisville C Gabe Wiznitzer enters transfer portal

The first of what most assume will be multiple Louisville entries into the NCAA transfer portal took place Monday afternoon.

Gabe Wiznitzer, U of L’s 6’11 sophomore big man, will spend his final college years elsewhere.

Wiznitzer played sparingly in both of his seasons at Louisville. As a freshman in 2020-21, he appeared in 12 games and averaged 1.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He saw that playing time go down this past season, when he appeared in just five games and collected only two total points and four total rebounds.

I’ll miss the locker room dance moves, I’ll miss the hard screens, and I’ll certainly miss the beard.

Best of luck to the Big Wiz wherever he’s headed next.