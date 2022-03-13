Jahlil McClain Commits To Louisville Football

Louisville added another big piece to the puzzle of their 2023 recruiting class tonight with the addition of Jahlil McClain. McClain is an athlete prospect from California who is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247 composite and a “high three-star” in the On3 consensus. Lance Taylor is McClain’s lead recruiter so it seems obvious that the staff plans to play him at wide receiver though some teams view him as a cornerback. He also holds offers from Texas, USC, Oregon, Pitt, Arizona State, Arizona, and Michigan State.

McClain is a teammate of Pierce Clarkson at St. John Bosco in California and like Clarkson, there is a limited amount of film on him. Bosco is loaded with talent and that leads to guys having to wait their turn to get playing time but McClain got on the field enough to show his talents. I think that he has room to grow but McClain’s quickness really shows in his route running. He sets up his breaks well and he understands how to separate. He also makes a few tough catches and shows the willingness to take a hit.

Louisville’s 2023 recruiting class now has seven commitments and five of those players are rated as a four-star prospect by one of the four recruiting services. The class is ranked first in the ACC by Rivals and 247 and the staff appears to be in good shape with a handful of other four-star prospects. The top-ranked wide receiver and running back in the 2023 class have said that they will be visiting this month. It’s hard to ignore the momentum they have going on the recruiting trail.