Louisville women earn No. 1 seed for NCAA tournament

For the third time since 2018 — and the third time in program history — the Louisville women’s basketball team is a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament.

The Cardinals are the top seed in the Wichita Region, and will host first and second round games at the KFC Yum Center on Friday and Sunday, March 18 and 20. U of L will face No. 16 seed Albany, the champions of the America East, on Friday, and will then get the winner of 8th-seeded Nebraska and No. 9 seed Gonzaga two days later.

Here’s a full look at the region, which on paper certainly appears to be the tournament’s most difficult:

South Carolina, NC State and Stanford are the tournament’s three other No. 1 seeds.

You can find the complete tournament bracket here.

The quest to cut down the nets in Minneapolis kicks off on our home floor in just five days. Let’s get it going.