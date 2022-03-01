Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia Tech

Here’s another something that’s never happened before.

For the first time ever, I am sitting at my computer, beginning my game story.

During the media timeout with 11:09 left in the opening half.

I have the Cardinal game on the 32” Samsung on a table next to my desk. On the silenced big LG in my TV room, which I can clearly see, I’ve clicked over to Purdue/ Wisconsin.

I’m a stranger in a strange land.

Actually I was tempted to sit down and start this at the 16:52 stoppage, when Louisville was down 2-9, having already committed three giveaways, surrendering Hokie triples on three consecutive possessions.

The Cards turned it over out of the break.

I tuned in, as I have for seven decades now, believing that whatever has happened before, the Cards have a chance. Then announcer Debbie Antonelli in the open says of Tech, “to get in the NCAA, they need to take care of business against Louisville.”

Pull the dagger from my heart.

Then the announcers shared that Malik Williams didn’t even make the trip.

Coach’s decision.

How appropriate.

At this second media break, U of L is down 4-14.

The Cards have turned it over six times.

All 14 Virginia Tech points have come off those Louisville mistakes.

* * * * *

Moving on.

There’s now a stoppage with 3:54 before intermission.

Obviously I haven’t been playing too close attention. I can’t look at but one screen at a time.

14 U of L, 27 VT.

Tech is 7/14 from “downtown.” Most wide open.

I’m going to watch between now and the half.

I’ll be back.

* * * * *

It’s halftime.

Louisville is down to a school that hasn’t tasted victory over the Cards since 2/13/91.

31 years.

The deficit is 12.

VT 33, U of L 21. It’s the Cards lowest output in the 1st this season.

The hits just keep on comin’.

* * * * *

The gist of my conversations with fellow Cardinal fans these days is basically . . .

. . . How and Why did it get THIS bad?

I haven’t a clue.

OK, that’s not true. I’ve plenty of theories.

I’m just tired of talking about them.

What I know is this root canal without anesthetic of a season will be over middle of next week.

This season needs to be O V E R.

ASAP.

* * * * *

There’s still 20 minutes left in this one.

If anything meaningful happens, I’ll report back.

I need to go feed my sweet tooth now.

* * * * *

Because of a muscle memory sort of thing, I’m inclined to talk about the beginning of the 2d.

A Tech triple. Matched by two Card treys. Then a missed Card trey. Then Cardinal turnovers on the next three possessions.

But, I have to remember what I texted Doc, in response to his communication addressing some specifics of U of L’s passing techniques.

“It. Doesn’t. Matter.”

Neither does anything else I might write about this one — Cards 43, Hokies 75 — another Louisville loss in a season full of many of them, a season that blissfully will be over soon, if not soon enough.

— c d kaplan