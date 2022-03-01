 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Louisville embarrassed at Virginia Tech, 75-43

The Cards’ 17-game winning streak over the Hokies came crashing and burning down in horrific fashion Tuesday night.

By Mike Rutherford
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Virginia Tech Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no point in wasting any more words than necessary here. You don’t care. I don’t care. The team that just left the floor in Blacksburg clearly doesn’t care, so whatever.

Regardless of any extenuating circumstances, I never thought it could be as bad as it was tonight. Just a full-scale, all-out, zero cares given embarrassment.

One more week.

