Louisville embarrassed at Virginia Tech, 75-43

There’s no point in wasting any more words than necessary here. You don’t care. I don’t care. The team that just left the floor in Blacksburg clearly doesn’t care, so whatever.
Regardless of any extenuating circumstances, I never thought it could be as bad as it was tonight. Just a full-scale, all-out, zero cares given embarrassment.
Louisville loses 75-43 at Virginia Tech, ending the Cards’ 17-game winning streak vs. the Hokies with their first loss in the series since Feb. 13, 1991, and largest margin of defeat in the series.— Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) March 2, 2022
This was UofL’s lowest score since a 42-31 win vs. Cincinnati on March 7, 1981.
One more week.
