Louisville Walks Off Morehead State, 7-5

After scoring 39 runs against Dartmouth over the weekend, the Louisville offense seemed to have found their stride heading into a midweek game against Morehead State, a team that beat the Cards 5-2 a season ago.

After two innings, the Louisville bats started where the left off over the weekend. The Cards were putting the ball in play and the Eagles defense appeared to have some jitters that they could not shake.

Louisville scored the first four runs of the game and were in complete control. In the middle innings, everything changed. Morehead got within one after a three run home run off the bat of Jackson Feltner in the fifth inning. They would later take the lead after piecing together multiple hits in the sixth.

Louisville seemed to be out of sync offensively, but the bullpen took over and kept the Eagles bats at bay, giving the offense an opportunity to wake up. And they did just that.

With two outs in the 9th inning, Metzinger, a product of Trinity, came to the plate with two runners on base, trailing 5-4.

John Bakke, the Morehead State pitcher, with a 1-1 count, left a curve ball up the in zone, and Metzinger delivered the ball into the left field berm for a 7-4 victory.

You hang ‘em, we bang ‘em.