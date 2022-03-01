Hailey Van Lith, Emily Engstler named First Team All-ACC

Louisville women’s basketball senior forward Emily Engstler and sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith have been named to the All-ACC First Team.

In addition, Engstler and Mykasa Robinson were named to the ACC All-Defensive Team, while Payton Verhulst was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Engstler earns both All-ACC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors after leading the ACC with 2.5 steals per game, while her 1.9 blocks per game rank fifth. She has 52 blocks on the season, which is tied with Kylee Shook for the fourth most all-time in Louisville program history.

She ranks third in the ACC with 9.1 rebounds per game and has led the Cardinals in rebounding in 25 of 28 games. She is averaging 11.6 points per game, while shooting 47.6 percent overall and 27-of-67 (.403) from deep. She has double-doubles in her last three games and has 10 on the season, which ranks fourth in the ACC and is the most by a Louisville player since Shook had 11 during the 2019-20 season.

Earlier this week, Engstler was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist.

Van Lith leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game and has led the team in scoring 11 times. Over the last seven games, she is averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game. She has made at least one 3-pointer in 13 of the last 15 games. She shot 5-8 from deep against Duke, 6-6 at Clemson and 4-5 at Notre Dame.

In ACC Play, she ranks sixth in the league with 15.4 points per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor, which ranks eighth. She’s shooting 46.4 percent from 3-point range, which leads the league.

Robinson earns All-Defensive Team honors for the second consecutive year. She is joined by Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj as the only two players to make the All-Defensive Team the past two seasons.

Widely regarded as one of the toughest defenders in the country, she averages 1.4 steals per game in just over 20 minutes per game. She has recorded at least one steal in 22 of 27 games played this season.

Verhulst ranks in the top 10 among ACC freshmen in both points and assists. Four times this season, she has finished with 10-plus points, including a season-high 13 points on 3-4 shooting from deep in the win over Duke. She is shooting an impressive 41 percent from beyond the arc on the season.

Here’s the full breakdown of awards and honors from the ACC:

2021-22 Blue Ribbon Panel Awards

ACC Player of the Year Voting

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C - 948 points

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C - 861 points

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F - 720 points

ACC Rookie of the Year Voting

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G - 505 points

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G - 476 points

Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, Fr., C - 425 points

ACC Coach of the Year Voting

Wes Moore, NC State - 150 points

Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech - 73 points

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame - 70 points

Blue Ribbon Panel (69 Voters)

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, So., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F

Morgan Jones, Florida State, Sr., G

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina, So., F

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G

Honorable Mention

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Sr., G

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Gr., G

Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

Kayla Jones, NC State, Gr., F

Teisha Hyman, Syracuse, R-So., G

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, So., G

2021-22 Head Coaches Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

ACC Freshman of the Year: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G

ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

ACC Sixth Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

ACC Most Improved Player: Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

Morgan Jones, Florida State, Sr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, So., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Kayla Jones, NC State, Gr., F

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G

Honorable Mention

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Gr., G

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, So., G

All-Defensive Team

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F

Mykasa Robinson, Louisville, Sr., G

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

All-Freshman Team (Blue Ribbon & Head Coaches)

Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, C

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, G

O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State, G

Makayla Timpson, Florida State, F

Payton Verhulst, Louisville, G

Ja’Leah Williams, Miami, G

Aziaha James, NC State, F

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, G