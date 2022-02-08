Kianna Smith named ACC Player of the Week

From U of L:

University of Louisville women’s basketball redshirt senior guard Kianna Smith has been named ACC Player of the Week after averaging 15.0 points per game, shooting 8-18 from beyond the arc and dishing out 21 assists to just one turnover in road wins over Miami, Clemson and Syracuse.

Smith opened the week with a team-high 21 points, shooting 8-13 from the floor and 3-5 from 3-point range, while recording seven assists in the 69-66 win at Miami.

She then had eight points and eight assists, while committing zero turnovers, in the 93-71 win at Clemson and wrapped the week with 16 points on 4-6 shooting from deep, while recording six assists, six rebounds, and again not committing a turnover in the 100-64 win at Syracuse.

Overall, in 90 minutes of action for the week, she recorded 21 assists, while committing just one turnover.

This marks the first time that Smith has been named ACC Player of the Week in her career and the first time this season that a Louisville player has taken home the honor.

Louisville returns home following its three-game road swing by hosting Virginia on Thursday and No. 18 Notre Dame on Sunday.