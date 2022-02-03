Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish 4th in ACC Atlantic Division

The Louisville Baseball team enters the 2022 season in a situation that Cards fans have not experienced over the past few seasons. Dan McDonnell’s clubs have been selected as the favorite to win the ACC year in and year out, but this team isn’t getting the same preseason love as Louisville teams have in the past.

The Cards are picked to finish 4th place in the Atlantic Division behind Florida State, North Carolina State, and Notre Dame, although they did pickup two first place votes. Clemson, Wake Forest, and Boston College round out the division.

Florida State is the favorite in the ACC this season, returning both their Friday and Saturday starters in Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart from last year, but the schedule is setup for Louisville to make some noise as a “dark horse.”

The only team that the Cards will face on the road that received more votes than them is Florida State. Notre Dame, North Carolina State, and Virginia (Coastal Division crossover series) will all travel to Jim Patterson Stadium.

The schedule is very favorable for a team that will be searching for their identity after losing a majority of their production from a team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. The Cards will travel to Wake Forest, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh, all of which were picked 6th or 7th in their respective divisions.

Louisville has the best coaching staff in the country and Dan McDonnell has never been as hungry as he is now. Being selected as the 4th best team in the division is only going to fuel his fire.

Fifteen days, y’all.