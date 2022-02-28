Louisville’s Emily Engstler named ACC Player of the Week

From U of L:

University of Louisville women’s basketball senior forward Emily Engstler has been named ACC Player of the Week after averaging 17.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game and pulling down two double-doubles in road wins at Pitt and No. 14 Notre Dame.

Engstler opened the week with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while recording three blocks, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes of action in the win at Pitt.

Then in the 86-64 win at No. 14 Notre Dame, she recorded her third straight double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. She shot 8-11 from the floor and added a team-high six assists along with three blocks and two steals

Engstler leads the ACC with 2.5 steals per game, while her 1.9 blocks per game rank fifth. She has 52 blocks on the season, which is tied with Kylee Shook for the fourth most all-time in Louisville program history.

This marks the second time this season that a Louisville player has been named ACC Player of the Week. Kianna Smith earned the honor after averaging 15.0 points per game and dishing out 21 assists to just one turnover in road wins at Miami, Clemson and Miami.

The Cardinals open play in the ACC Tournament on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET. They will play either Miami, Duke or Pitt.