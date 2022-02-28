Bracket set for 2022 ACC women’s basketball tournament

The bracket is set for the 2022 ACC women’s basketball tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Louisville, which is looking for its first conference tournament title since 2018, will be the No. 2 seed for the event. The Cardinals will kick off their postseason Friday night at 6 against either No. 7 seed Miami, No. 10 seed Duke or No. 15 seed Pitt. U of L is 4-0 against that trio this season, but was pushed to the brink by the Hurricanes in their matchup on Feb. 1.

Here’s a look at the complete bracket:

This rematch against NC State on Sunday needs to happen.

Four nights until the return of postseason Cardinal hoops.