Seedy K’s GameCap: Wake Forest

Other than my fascination with Naismithius, the Greek God of Hoops, my knowledge of that strain of mythology is limited.

But there was a moment of wonder about it during U of L’s latest inevitable setback, this time by a wasn’t nearly as close as the final deficit of 22, 77-99 at Wake Forest.

U of L fell behind 2-17.

Was -20 after a mere 9:50 of action, 14-34. And, despite starting to hit some shots gained but minor traction, yet somehow gutting its way within 8 at the break, 36-44.*

*A deuce by Jae’Lyn Withers and a lone freebie by Dre Davis were the only points scored in the 1st by the five Cardinal starters. That’s got to be a record, right?

After intermission, El Ellis two FTs cut the margin to six. Wake got one back, then Dre Davis was at the line with a chance to somehow how-did-we-get-here pull within five.

Then Mike Pegues said something he should not have. Technical.

Blink. Uncle Mo switched allegiances. The Demon Deacons more than steadied. Louisville faltered back to its norm. The Cards were soon enough down 16 at 39-55.

That was when I asked myself, who was that Greek guy who kept pushing the boulder up the hill, but Hades kept making it roll back down? For all of eternity.

Sisyphus.

So, not it’s that the Cards really had a chance against an improving Wake Forest squad that needed to win big. Bottom line: U of L, falling behind so big so early, once again handed itself a Sisyphean task.

One has to hope it’s not for all of eternity.

But it is for now. There’s simply no there there.

Yes, Sidney Curry was a bright spot. But it’s not of any consequence this campaign. Let’s hope he means it when he says he’s in for next season.

* * * * *

For decades of Cardinal hoops of my lifetime, it was U of L, fans and starters in joyous celebration, cheering on the subs at the end of a blow out.

Now it’s the likes of the Demon Deacons smiling, laughing, celebrating the pine timers as the clock ticks down.

It was Wake walk on Miles Lester who went string music from beyond the arc for the victor’s last tally.

U of L’s season in a nutshell. Exclamation point.

— c d kaplan