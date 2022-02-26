Listless Louisville hammered by Wake Forest, 99-77

It started bad, got better, then turned into an all-out disaster as Louisville was handed a humiliating 99-77 loss by Wake Forest Saturday night in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons shot a blistering 58.2 percent from the field as a team, including 13-of-27 from beyond the arc. Louisville, meanwhile, turned the ball over 14 times and went just 3-of-17 from three.

The lone bright spot for the Cardinals was big Sydney Curry, who came off the bench to pour in a career-high 28 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the floor. Fellow reserve Noah Locke (14) was the only other U of L player to score in double figures.

All five Wake Forest starters scored 11 points or more. No Louisville starter reached double figures, and the five players combined for just 18 points.

The margin wasn’t even the worst thing about tonight. The worst thing about tonight is how little everyone associated with Cardinal basketball cared about what was happening. A primetime, late February game featuring Louisville and a quality opponent should never feel the way this one did.

Let’s hope it never happens again.