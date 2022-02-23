Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 4.

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 124.

—Tarheel Blog lays out three things they learned from UNC’s Monday night victory over the Cards.

—David Padgett is one of the other three.

Hubert Davis is the 4th ACC coach to win 20 games in their first season as head coach in the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/pAxAbjHazH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2022

Bill Guthridge (North Carolina) and Sidney Lowe (NC State) or the other two.

—Louisville-UNC highlights are here.

—A classic Big East showdown between Villanova and UConn with Bill Raftery on the call had Louisvillians feeling all the nostalgia Tuesday night.

—After one (successful) year as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, Liam Coen is off to take the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.

—Wild stat.

#UNC is 9-0 in the last 2 seasons when Caleb Love has 5 or more turnovers — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 22, 2022

Love gave it away seven times against Louisville last night.

—The latest Cardinal Sports Zone podcast episode is here.

—The West End of Louisville is getting its first hospital in over 150 years.

—Congrats to Louisville field hockey’s Aimee Plumb on earning the NFHCA Scholar Athlete of the Year Honor.

—One of Louisville’s most prominent boosters making his thoughts known.

Business rule #1: never re-hire a terminated employee. — Rick Kueber (@rickkueber) February 22, 2022

—Rick Pitino is trying to block publication of Merl Code’s new book.

—Tom Crean’s Georgia basketball program is an absolute dumpster fire (Athletic link).

—The U of L track and field squads are set for the ACC’s indoor championships.

—Papa John: Still totally normal.

I came into the office for the first time in forever and found wuuuuuuuuuut pic.twitter.com/FHXKbrUc7R — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 22, 2022

— Four Louisville athletes — Alli Bitting (field hockey), Michaela Dukes (rowing) and Gabriela Leon (track and field) — were among 54 recipients of the 2022 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award, while Kianna Smith (women’s basketball) was named an honorary recipient.

—Tonight in the ACC:

No. 7 Duke at Virginia (7 p.m./ESPN)

Boston College at NC State (7 p.m./ACCNx)

Syracuse at Notre Dame (7 p.m./ESPNNews)

Wake Forest at Clemson (7 p.m./ACC Network)

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (9 p.m./ACC Network)

—Miami’s thrashing of Pitt was the only ACC action from Tuesday night.

—I will pay $10 for the Medina Spirit sign. Would be a nice addition to the CC Headquarters garage.

Signs of the times. In a quiet, empty, rainy paddock at Churchill Downs, one Kentucky Derby winner came down, another went up . . . pic.twitter.com/giox0lkZV0 — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) February 22, 2022

—The Washington Nationals have big plans for former Trinity High star/Louisville signee Daylen Lile.

—The Louisville men’s basketball team continues to put itself in positions to win big games, and then shoot itself in the foot repeatedly in the biggest moments of those games.

—Good video here on Louisville signee Fredrick King from the Bahamas.

—”The Year of the Cardinal ... Jersey Retirements.”

On 2️⃣/2️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣2️⃣, a look back at #️⃣2️⃣ going 2️⃣ the rafters.#RUS2 pic.twitter.com/F383bTtST4 — Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) February 23, 2022

—New U of L wide receiver Tyler Hudson is listed here as one of the top FCS to FBC transfers for college football in 2022.

—Mike James remains the biggest mystery on the U of L hoops roster because we still haven’t had a chance to see him on the court yet. He says he hopes to remain at Louisville after this latest coaching change.

“I think I could have brought a lot of energy on the defensive end on the offense end,” James said. “I feel like I could have been that guy to really bring that spark and energy.” Louisville is just 12-15 on the season after a loss at North Carolina on Monday. The Cardinals are 1-6 since then head coach Chris Mack and the school parted ways on Jan. 26 and the school will hire a new coach at the end of the season. James said he “didn’t really know” any of the coaches whose names have been thrown around as potential candidates. But James said his plan is to stay at Louisville no matter who the coach is. “That’s my hope, to be here,” James said. “As long as the coach wants me here and the conversations we have are good that’s my hope to be here. “I pray that God keeps me here and I pray the coach likes me and it all works out.”

—U of L men’s golf standout Jiri Zuska fired a final round 70 to finish in a tie for fourth place at the Watersound Invitational. U of L finished in ninth-place out of 14 teams.

—Kendall Griffin of the women’s golf team finished in second place at the Moon Golf Invitational.

—For anyone who might be making the trip to Brooklyn for the ACC tournament ...

For any of my UofL peeps that plan on coming to NYC for the ACC tournament…. https://t.co/3NngPKrEEO pic.twitter.com/JnL2eOeJ51 — Lily (@Lilymathews_) February 22, 2022

—Western Kentucky has elevated Tyson Summers to new defensive coordinator.

—Louisville Report attempts to project the Cardinal football 2-deep for 2022.

—Hy-Vee is coming to Louisville.

—The CJ takes a look at Louisville’s special teams heading into spring practice.

—Kaleb Glenn continues to look like the real deal.

Male faces St. X for the 26th District championship Thursday night at St. X.

—Florida CB Rayquan Adkins says he’s excited to visit U of L and calls Louisville his dream school.

—Phil Martelli talks about stepping in for Juwan Howard for the final five games of Michigan’s regular season.

—In one year, Tommy Lloyd has turned Arizona back into a national title contender thanks in large part to the frenetic pace his Wildcat team is playing with.

—Louisville is a No. 1 seed in the latest women’s basketball bracketology from ESPN.

—Dairy Kastle opens next week.

—Thanks in large part to Ohio State signee George Washington III’s 22 points, Christian Academy took out Eastern in the 28th District semifinals Tuesday night.

—The U of L women’s basketball team is back in action Thursday night at Pittsburgh.

—Pretty nuts.

Deaths outnumbered births in #Kentucky last year, the first time we've seen this in decades (and possibly ever?) pic.twitter.com/cXBLuMYcna — Kentucky State Data Center (@UofLKSDC) February 23, 2022

—Tar Heel Times recaps the Louisville win on the latest episode of their podcast.

—The CJ dives deeper into Mykasa Robinson’s decision to return for one more season at U of L.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is rolling this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450AM/96.1FM. You can stream the show here.