Louisville Survives Scare, Wins Home Opener 7-6 Over Xavier

Louisville improved to 2-2 on the season and won their fourth straight game over Xavier, dating back to 2018. It’s a win in the scorebook, but the Musketeers, after losing three games to Alabama to open the season, gave the Cardinals all they wanted.

Outside of a Dalton Rushing home run in the second inning, the Louisville bats were dormant until they woke up in the bottom of the 7th, scoring six runs to take command of the game.

Rushing, who reached base in every at bat, paced the Cards at the plate with a home run, a double, two walks, and three RBI.

His double in the 7th inning that scored Ben Metzinger and Christian Knapczyk gave Louisville their first lead of the game. Just a few pitches later, Cameron Masterman hit a ball into orbit. Absolutely demolished. 456 feet to be exact, giving the Cards a 7-4 lead.

Xavier would tack on two runs in the 8th inning, but Louisville held on for a 7-6 victory in their home opener.

The Cards struggled in Tampa over the weekend with timely hitting, which was an issue against Xavier tonight as well, outside of the 7th inning. Louisville left eight runners on base and had many opportunities squander away. The Cards had a chance to build on their lead in the 8th inning with bases loaded, but JT Benson struck out looking to end the threat.

It was a bullpen day on the mound, with four pitchers contributing for the win. The staff gave up just six hits and recorded 14 strikeouts. Of the six Xavier hits, two of them were home runs, both while Seamus Barrett was on the mound.

Kaleb Corbett (1-0) picked up the victory while Michael Prosecky (S, 2) picked up his second save of the season.

Chris Mack, this one is for you.

This was the first of 18 straight home games for the Cards, who return to Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend with a series against Dartmouth. It will be the season opener for the Big Green, who did not play over the weekend. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3:00pm.