How to watch Louisville vs. Clemson on TV

Louisville’s Saturday home game against Clemson has received the dreaded “regional sports network” treatment, which means you may run into some difficulties when it comes to finding the game on TV.

If you live in the Louisville area, it’s fairly simple. The game will be carried on Bally Sports South, which you can find on the following channels:

Spectrum - 70 (SD), 929 (HD)

DirecTV - 646 (Sports Pack or Premier package required in Louisville)

U-verse - 724 (SD), 1724 (HD)

If you live outside the Louisville market or any other ACC market, you can stream the game on ACCNX using the WatchESPN app or website. If you live in Louisville or another ACC market, you won’t be able to stream the game on either. You should, however, be able to stream the game using the Bally Sports app or website. You’ll have to have a TV provider login in order to do so.

If you live outside the Louisville area and are hoping to watch the game on TV, try one of these affiliates:

Bally Sports Arizona Plus

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Midwest Plus

Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Marquee Sports Network

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

New England Sports Network

YES Network

Godspeed, all.