Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 4.

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 131.

—The 2022 Louisville baseball season begins this afternoon with a 2 p.m. game against Charlotte in Tampa.

—The College Football Playoff will remain at four teams until at least 2026 because nothing cool in college sports can ever happen quickly and easily.

—U of L recaps the women’s basketball team’s brutal 1-point loss in Chapel Hill. Highlights from the game are here.

—Rick does not have any more time for this.

For the 10th time I have no idea who Merle Code is and why he’s using me and others to be relevant. It’s already been proven under oath by Brian Bowen's Dad, Christian Dawkins and TJ Gassonola of my non involvement. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 18, 2022

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic predicts that the men’s basketball team’s losing streak stretches to eight after a 71-68 loss to Clemson tomorrow afternoon.

—Former Louisville QB coach Frank Ponce is Miami’s new offensive coordinator.

—The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn has a great read on Murray State’s dream season.

—Here is an updated Road to the Kentucky Oaks Leaderboard.

—Good for Malik.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has a new NIL deal with Coyle Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/eSzI3d73Ij — Ty Spalding (@TySpalding) February 18, 2022

—The Louisville football team’s week two matchup against Central Florida has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 9.

—Sydney Curry appeared on “Middays with Marques Maybin” this morning and stated, among other things, that he will be back at Louisville next season.

—Nic Cardwell was officially announced as Louisville’s tight ends coach on Thursday, completing the Cardinal football staff for the 2022 season.

—Watch Louisville here.

In honor of the D1 College Baseball season starting tomorrow, here is a progressive timeline of “Power 5” teams and their cumulative wins since 2000.



Who will move up or enter this list this season? Who’s the 1st to 1000 wins since 2000? @jaysonst @NCAABaseball @d1baseball pic.twitter.com/AWq4tYqLm0 — BaseballCloud (@BaseballCloudUS) February 17, 2022

Pretty unreal ascent.

—The Louisville men’s tennis team is returning home to face Purdue.

—Live results from day 4 of the ACC swim championships can be found here.

—Donovan Mitchell is openly trying to recruit Juan Soto to play for the Mets.

—The Louisville softball team knocked off Villanova, 10-7, this afternoon. Now U of L gets Jay Wright. That was the deal.

—Kei’Trel Clark wants everyone to know that he’s going to be good to go by the time Sept. 3 rolls around.

Hope y’all ain’t forget about me it’s cool if you did I’ll see y’all September 3rd in the Carrier Dome. pic.twitter.com/5mTIzvPE12 — Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark™️ (@_treclark) February 18, 2022

—Swish Appeal recaps North Carolina’s upset of the Cards Thursday night.

—The CJ does the same.

—Four-star LB Jaden Robinson is planning to visit Louisville in early March.

—Cardinal Authority names five Louisville baseball newcomers to watch in 2022.

—Wild.

Wins over AP top 16 teams in February:



4 — Rutgers

1 — 16 others — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) February 17, 2022

—The finalists for Kentucky’s Mr. and Miss Basketball awards have been announced.

—Rick Bozich wonders when the next plot twist for the Louisville men’s basketball coaching search is coming.

—The NCAA has announced that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will continue to be separated through the next round of site selections for both events.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is wrapping up the week this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450 and 96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.