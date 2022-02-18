 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

New, 27 comments

Beat Clemson.

By Mike Rutherford

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 4.

NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 131.

—The 2022 Louisville baseball season begins this afternoon with a 2 p.m. game against Charlotte in Tampa.

—The College Football Playoff will remain at four teams until at least 2026 because nothing cool in college sports can ever happen quickly and easily.

—U of L recaps the women’s basketball team’s brutal 1-point loss in Chapel Hill. Highlights from the game are here.

—Rick does not have any more time for this.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic predicts that the men’s basketball team’s losing streak stretches to eight after a 71-68 loss to Clemson tomorrow afternoon.

—Former Louisville QB coach Frank Ponce is Miami’s new offensive coordinator.

—The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn has a great read on Murray State’s dream season.

—Here is an updated Road to the Kentucky Oaks Leaderboard.

—Good for Malik.

—The Louisville football team’s week two matchup against Central Florida has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 9.

—Sydney Curry appeared on “Middays with Marques Maybin” this morning and stated, among other things, that he will be back at Louisville next season.

—Nic Cardwell was officially announced as Louisville’s tight ends coach on Thursday, completing the Cardinal football staff for the 2022 season.

—Watch Louisville here.

Pretty unreal ascent.

—The Louisville men’s tennis team is returning home to face Purdue.

—Live results from day 4 of the ACC swim championships can be found here.

—Donovan Mitchell is openly trying to recruit Juan Soto to play for the Mets.

—The Louisville softball team knocked off Villanova, 10-7, this afternoon. Now U of L gets Jay Wright. That was the deal.

—Kei’Trel Clark wants everyone to know that he’s going to be good to go by the time Sept. 3 rolls around.

—Swish Appeal recaps North Carolina’s upset of the Cards Thursday night.

—The CJ does the same.

—Four-star LB Jaden Robinson is planning to visit Louisville in early March.

—Cardinal Authority names five Louisville baseball newcomers to watch in 2022.

—Wild.

—The finalists for Kentucky’s Mr. and Miss Basketball awards have been announced.

—Rick Bozich wonders when the next plot twist for the Louisville men’s basketball coaching search is coming.

—The NCAA has announced that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will continue to be separated through the next round of site selections for both events.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is wrapping up the week this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450 and 96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...