Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The 3rd-ranked U of L women’s basketball team is back in action tonight at 6 against host and 23rd-ranked North Carolina. You can watch the game locally on Bally Sports South.

—U of L interim AD Josh Heird is the guest on the latest episode of Jeff Greer’s podcast. It’s a conversation that’s worth your time.

—This is very cool.

The Louisville football players are proud to announce the CARDINAL SOCK DRIVE!



•Socks are one of the most important needs for the homeless community.



•Bring a new pack of socks to the Men’s basketball game this Saturday.



Help us help those who need it most! pic.twitter.com/u0Uk4ZjsEb — S A N O G O (@_momosanogo) February 16, 2022

Seems like a safe bet that MoMo is going to wind up as a fan favorite during his time here.

—North Carolina’s NCAA chances took a huge hit last night after an embarrassing 76-67 home loss to Pittsburgh.

—Elsewhere in the ACC last night, Notre Dame needed overtime to hold off Boston College and keep pace with Duke at the top of the league standings.

—Greer has a couple of coaching search updates in his latest newsletter.

* Integrity in a coach is very important to Louisville leadership. I have no reporting-based answer for how stories like Sports Illustrated’s on Merl Code might impact potential candidates connected to the schools mentioned. My opinion: I don’t think it’s particularly helpful but highly doubt it’d be disqualifying. But I’ll again point to the Bruce Pearl rumors: Louisville was never going to consider him because of his past infractions troubles with the NCAA. * I have repeatedly said Kenny Payne is the favorite for the job in my book — and everyone else’s. But I have a really, really hard time believing anything has been agreed to, or that any candidate has directly spoken to the people doing the hiring for that matter, when key players are still sounding out agents on their clients. A lot of misdirection — like, a lot — would have to be involved, including multiple leaders at U of L outright lying to people with whom they have longstanding relationships, solely to keep them off the scent. * I know fans are amped up for the next coach and ready to rock the offseason, but this is a process. Not every tweet or rumor is true. Let the work be done. We’ll start seeing a clearer picture develop in the coming weeks.

—Here’s everything Mike Pegues had to say following Louisville’s Wednesday night loss to Miami.

—The CJ covers Louisville’s radio coverage shifting from iHeart to the Louisville First Media Group.

—Terry Rozier has launched his own charitable foundation.

We will empower youth in disadvantaged urban areas… Visit our website to learn more, click link in bio. #BeABlessing pic.twitter.com/lIz6eqi9r5 — Terry Rozier Foundation (@terryrozierfdn) February 16, 2022

—The Miami Herald covers last night’s Hurricane triumph.

—Both Chris Mack and Mike Pegues have now publicly stated that the players on this year’s Louisville men’s basketball team have not been the most coachable.

—The number of trees in Louisville is on the rise ... so that’s good.

—It’s hard not to like Joe Burrow.

This is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/ipRnZzJ87W — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) February 16, 2022

—Then U of L lacrosse team will play its first home game of the 2022 season when it hosts Marquette on Friday. Here’s a preview.

—Anonymous Eagle also previews the game.

—Bellarmine simply refuses to lose conference road games. The Knights have now locked up a first round bye for the Atlantic Sun tournament.

—Trez seems to be really enjoying life in Charlotte.

—U of L football great Sam Madison is joining the staff of the Miami Dolphins. He’ll be coaching the cornerbacks.

—Clint Hurtt is officially the new defensive coordinator in Seattle.

—Rick Bozich wonders if Louisville will win another game this season.

—Coach K confirms he received IVs in the locker room at halftime of Duke’s win over Wake Forest on Tuesday, but says he’s feeling better now.

Coach K gives a health update after leaving Tuesday night’s game versus Wake Forest.



—Live recaps from day three of the ACC swim championships are here.

—The Louisville baseball team is set to kick off its 2022 season with three games in Tampa, starting tomorrow afternoon against Charlotte.

