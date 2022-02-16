Miami hands Louisville 7th straight loss, 70-63

Louisville’s season-long trend of making all the wrong type of history continued with Wednesday night’s 70-63 loss to Miami.

The Cardinals not only dropped a home game to the Hurricanes for the first time in program history (6-0 previously), but they became the first U of L team since 1940-41 to lose seven consecutive contests.

The game followed a pattern that has become all too familiar for Cardinal fans: Louisville fell behind early thanks to some lifeless play, trailed by double figures at halftime, came out with renewed energy in the second half but couldn’t cut into the lead, finally got within striking distance in crunch time, and then couldn’t make any of the plays necessary to get back in the win column.

Dre Davis and El Ellis were terrific on offense for the Cards, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. Noah Locke came off the bench to add 11.

Miami countered with a balanced attack that saw four of its five starters score in double figures. Sam Waardenburg was the only Hurricane starter who failed to hit that mark, and he finished with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

If we don’t win Saturday, a 13-game losing streak to end the season certainly feels like a very realistic possibility.