Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Miami New, 275 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to snap its six-game losing streak with a home win over Miami. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Feb 16, 2022, 6:45pm EST These guys upset us and kept us out of the tournament last year. Let's return the favor. Go Cards.
