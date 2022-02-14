Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 4

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 126

—Here’s the U of L recap of the women’s basketball team’s rout of No. 18 Notre Dame on Sunday.

—You can watch highlights of the 73-47 triumph here.

—Louisville’s “Pink Game” — which was set to be played on Wednesday before Virginia decided they weren’t going to be able to make the trip — has been rescheduled for the Cards’ Feb. 20 home game against Virginia Tech.

—God bless this video/social media team.

—Brett McMurphy’s super early bowl projections for 2022 have Louisville facing Michigan State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

—Louisville is “absolutely making a serious run” at 4-star WR DeAndre Moore out of California. Moore is the No. 123-ranked overall player in the class of 2023 according to Rivals.

—The Athletic highlights the best and worst from this year’s Super Bowl.

—Pretty cool move of Kahil Fennell to make an appearance at Louisville signee Tae Davis’ Senior Day.

Great to have my first born out watching his younger brother on senior night. Special shout out to Coach Fennell for making it to Tae’s game. Almost a triple double tonight 21pts, 14rbs, and 8ast. @LouisvilleMBB @KahilFennell @DAndreDavis pic.twitter.com/ddeVKjI9Zb — Coach Davis (@GameTime_AAU) February 12, 2022

—Someone tried to kill the front-runner to become Louisville’s next mayor in his office this morning. That’s a pretty terrifying and surreal statement to type out.

—Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports says Louisville football was the ACC’s biggest offseason winner when it comes to the transfer portal.

1. LOUISVILLE Departures: 13 (83.37 average player rating) Newcomers: 7 (86.71) Net rating gain: +3.34 Louisville lost four-year running back Hassan Hall to ACC rival Georgia Tech but picked up commitments from three players ranked higher than the outgoing transfer, including Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, who was rated higher than Hall as a 4-star prospect with a grade of 90, according to the 247Sports. Not only did the Cardinals offset losses at running back and receiver, they upgraded on paper.

—The Louisville lacrosse team fell to No. 14 Denver on Sunday.

—The Cardinal softball team is off to a 4-1 start after an 8-5 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

—On Sunday, Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard broke Asia Durr’s ACC record for career made three-pointers.

—Speaking of Asia, she was in the house on Sunday.

CardNation great seeing you guys today. Missed every single one of you. Love my fans. On top of that, great dub today‼️‼️ — Asia Durr (@A_Hooper25) February 13, 2022

—The Louisville women stay at No. 3 in this week’s AP top 25 poll. The Cards will face No. 24 North Carolina and No. 23 Virginia Tech this week.

—U of L is also No. 3 in this week’s women’s basketball power rankings from ESPN.

—Banning athletes from conference tournaments over realignment timelines doesn’t help conferences. It hurts athletes. Stop doing it.

—Per always, Lamar rules.

Lamar Jackson is for the people pic.twitter.com/Oqe7ungts1 — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) February 11, 2022

—The Louisville women’s tennis team is now 4-1 on the young season after a 4-3 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday.

—The latest episode of the 3rd and Central podcast is here to preview the Louisville baseball season, which gets underway this week.

—Chris Mack and Mark Ennis got into it on Twitter during the Super Bowl on Sunday, a ridiculous sentence made even more ridiculous by the fact that Mack was attending the Super Bowl while the back and forth occurred.

—Seems like a good sign for Louisville’s chances of landing Sanker.

Congrats, @MaddenSanker! All of Card Nation sees you! We also see them socks! https://t.co/bIp0kiHNwd pic.twitter.com/wKlhqvjiEY — Charlie Johnson (@CharlieJr78) February 12, 2022

—Michael Prosecky could be the next great closer for Louisville baseball.

—Fighting Irish Wire recaps Notre Dame’s blowout loss inside the Yum Center on Sunday.

—The latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is here.

—Even though neither was active on Sunday, Tutu Atwell and Javian Hawkins are both officially Super Bowl champions.

—So cool seeing these two back together.

—Louisville Report’s latest coaching candidate profile is on Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes.

—Former Trinity High standout Ben Metzinger is the ultimate glue guy for U of L baseball.

—Kentucky OC Liam Coen is reportedly a top candidate to take the same position with the LA Rams.

—Brey also recently donated his four personal seats to the Notre Dame-Clemson football game for a Bellarmine fundraiser that is trying to raise money for scholarships for their student managers. He is also coming down to attend the event.

Mike Brey just finished answering my question about Notre Dame basketball on the #ACC Conference call by saying, "Scotty Davenport to Louisville." — rickbozich (@rickbozich) February 14, 2022

Would absolutely watch a Mike Brey/Scotty D bromance reality series. Positive energy would be off the charts.

—Louisville’s Sandra Mae Frank performed the sign language during Jhene Aiko’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” and Mickey Guyton’s performance of the national anthem before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

—Eric Crawford takes a closer look at the impressive numbers the Louisville women’s basketball team is putting up as it enters the home stretch of the regular season.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show returns from 3-6 this afternoon on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.