Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 4

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 124

—Louisville hoops commit and current Male High star Kaleb Glenn is up 25 spots to No. 36 overall in Rivals’ rankings for the class of 2023.

—The whole Virginia forfeit thing from yesterday remains weird as hell.

Walz says that while Louisville is credited with a win for ACC standings purposes, the team's overall record is not credited for a win. "Ten years ago, five years ago, you never even dreamed that someone would not show up." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) February 11, 2022

So the Cards have now moved to 12-1 in ACC play, but somehow stay 21-2 overall. Whatever.

—Walz is trying to shift his focus to Notre Dame.

—The necropsy of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit produced “no definitive cause of death.”

—Louisville’s attendance problems for home men’s basketball games this season has been even worse than the announced numbers would have you believe.

—Usually these types of plays look worse than they actually are, but this was dirty as hell.

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr.



Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

Collins was ejected and posted an explanation on Instagram after the game that doesn’t seem to line up very well with the video everyone has now seen.

Duke won the game, 82-64. The Cards host Clemson a week from tomorrow.

—There are just seven college basketball teams left that have perfect records in conference play.

—After a ... wild? ... week, it appears Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin will be returning for a second season.

—A Bengals fan drove 12 hours both ways to watch the AFC championship game at his parents’ gravesite.

—Walz is so good with stuff like this.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz updates Norika Konno ... pic.twitter.com/iITYnyps1U — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) February 11, 2022

—U of L softball opened its 2022 season with a double header sweep of Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

—The Louisville men’s tennis team is wrapping up its road trip with a match against Michigan State.

—It took Steve Forbes less than two full years to get Wake Forest to 20 wins for the first time in a season since 2010.

—California athlete Jamari Johnson is visiting U of L.

—With Montrezl Harrell being traded from Washington to Charlotte yesterday, the Trez and Terry connection is back.

Perhaps two Louisville stars lighting it up for the state of North Carolina’s professional team will finally force the ACC to recognize that we’re in the conference.

—Louisville baseball is calling its 2022 season a “revenge tour.”

—The U of L lacrosse team is ready to take the next step as a program.

—Keith Wynne and Cam Teague are the guests on the latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—Cardinal Authority’s latest women’s basketball notebook is here.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is wrapping up the week from 3-6 this afternoon on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.