Virginia forfeits women’s basketball game to Louisville

This sucks for the Pink Game. Hopefully U of L is able to hold it at a later date.

It is disappointing for everyone that tonight’s game vs UVA has been cancelled. I know what a special night our Breast Cancer Awareness/Think Pink game is for so many. We are working to make this happen for a game later this year. We will keep you posted! — Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) February 10, 2022

From U of L:

The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced that the Virginia at Louisville women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, has been canceled and will result in a Virginia forfeit.

The full 2021-22 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

Ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to the schedule. Given the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or cancelled games getting replaced – Louisville Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders.

Single game purchasers have been refunded by their point of sale and should expect to receive a credit in their account within the next 48 hours. Louisville Athletics will evaluate refund options for season ticket holders at the conclusion of the season and will contact accordingly.

Your support of Louisville Athletics is always appreciated by the staff and student-athletes. Once again, as soon as we learn more, you’ll be contacted with further details.