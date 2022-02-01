Louisville Comes Back to Beat Miami

This was a close game all night and Louisville went into the fourth quarter down 3. However, Miami went on a roll and the Cards suddenly found themselves down 9 with six minutes to go and things were looking bleak. Still, Louisville didn’t fold under pressure. Emily Engstler had a huge 3 to stop the bleeding. With 56 seconds to go Chelsie Hall gave Louisville back the lead. Mykasa Robinson had two huge steals in the last couple of minutes one being when Miami got the ball down 1 with 32 seconds to go. Miami fouled Kianna Smith and she sank both free throws to finish the game with a 69-66 victory.

Kianna was the steadying presence for the Cards all night and she finished the game with 21 points and 7 assists. Olivia Cochran had 18 points and 5 rebounds. Chelsie Hall had 10 points and 4 assists.

After the game Coach Walz said, “We knew coming into the game that it was going to be a battle. If you look look at Miami’s scores throughout the year they go down to the wire.” He added, “You’ve got to commend our entire team. That’s what makes this such a special group is everybody had a moment. The 3 by Emily on the wing.... Hailey with two big shots at crunch time.... Kianna makes a big drive for a layup.... Olivia went beast mode there and was like give me the damn ball and we make a great post entry pass and she finishes it.”

He also praised Mykasa, “What a great steal here in the 4th quarter to give us that opportunity to get us two free throws and score.”

He concluded, “It’s sure nice to squeak out a road win.”

Next up the Cards head to Clemson on Thursday the 3rd. The game is at 6PM and can be seen on RSN.