Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. North Carolina New, 245 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to snap a three-game losing streak with a home upset of North Carolina. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Feb 1, 2022, 7:45pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. North Carolina Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Let’s avoid the first four-game losing streak in nearly two decades ... again. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville Comes Back to Beat Miami Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville-North Carolina preview Jayden Davis Commits to Louisville Football Martel Hight Commits to Louisville Football Complete 2022 Louisville football schedule released Loading comments...
Loading comments...