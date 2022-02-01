Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread Check: North Carolina by 3.5.

—The fourth-ranked U of L women’s basketball team hosts Miami at 7 tonight. Here’s a preview.

—Even with the coaching vacancy and all the uncertainty about the future, Male High basketball star remains “locked in” to his commitment to U of L.

—Yassir Abdullah is officially returning to Louisville for one more season.

—The Raleigh News & Observer examines how ACC basketball got to a place where it has looked like a mid-major league this season.

—Russ Smith’s bad professional luck has continued as his 2021-22 season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants has come to a premature end due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Russ was averaging 16.1 points in 20 minutes per game.

—These Mike Pegues highlights are great, but those Delaware uniforms legitimately might be the worst I’ve ever seen.

Some throwback highlights of @CoachPegues during his playing days at Delaware.



Knocking down jumpers, getting to the line and taking charge. pic.twitter.com/G3eM1HfOY6 — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) February 1, 2022

—The CJ’s Cam Teague writes that the U of L women’s basketball team will have to rely on its depth even more as it embarks on a key stretch of three games in six days.

—Elisha Justice led Pikeville High School to its first Kentucky All “A” state championship over the weekend.

—This gives the Cards two 4-star transfers.

Gave #Louisville transfer portal WR commit Tyler Hudson a 4-star grade. Talented boundary receiver with outstanding catch-point skills. Remarkable catching radius pic.twitter.com/PuWrZzuLcY — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) February 1, 2022

—The Herald-Leader takes an early look at the top 10 Kentucky Derby candidates.

—This Louisville coaching search/The Office mashup on Reddit is very well done.

—Louisville Report previews the 2022 Cardinal baseball season, which gets underway later this month.

—We lost a legend this week.

Cards are playing for Frank tonight.

—The CJ breaks down what they like and don’t like about Louisville’s 2022 football schedule.

—Duke remains the only NCAA tournament lock from the ACC in The Athletic’s latest bubble watch feature.

—Here’s the quick AP preview of tonight’s game against North Carolina.

—Scott Satterfield is appreciative of the role the fans have played in this recent run of recruiting success.

THANK YOU! #CardNation for showing up this past weekend in a BIG WAY! The energy on social media and in the Yum Center was amazing! These recruits felt that ❤️and energy and as you can see, it had a HUGE IMPACT on having a successful football recruiting weekend!



Go Cards! — Coach Satterfield (@CoachSattUofL) February 1, 2022

—Matt McGavic looks at the points of emphasis for tonight’s Louisville-UNC matchup.

—Ronald from “Pick Dawgz” likes UNC to cover the 3.5 points tonight.

—Recruiting visit photo shoots are becoming a big deal. Thankfully, Louisville was ahead of the curve.

The resources being poured into these shoots aren’t unique to Oklahoma State. Look at Louisville, which orchestrated photo shoots this year with Rolls-Royces and Mercedes-Benz G-Classes on the field. The flashier, the better. “It’s a creativity thing,” Louisville director of player personnel Eron Hodges said. “It does add a little something special that they don’t see or get on a typical basis. That’s our whole goal. Whenever we do something, no matter what school you’re at, you don’t suit up to be second. “And the cars? That’s important because that’s what these kids aspire to have. Part of it is giving people a vision of what the future can be. It gives them something to reach for.”

—Rick Bozich wonders aloud whether or not Louisville basketball fans will continue to bring the same energy that they brought for Saturday’s game against Duke.

—James Madison is joining the Sun Belt for the 2022-23 season. Louisville will host the Dukes at Cardinal Stadium this November.

—Louisville football: Officially better than Ohio State.

With the recent surge in recruiting, Louisville currently has the No. 8 class in the country for 2023 according to @Rivals. pic.twitter.com/k3gYFROeIi — Ty Spalding (@TySpalding) February 1, 2022

—Keeping it Heel previews Louisville-UNC.

—College Football News lays out three things to know about Louisville football’s 2022 schedule.

Louisville Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean? It’s going to be sneaky tough for a big season. What will the mood be if the Cardinals don’t beat both Syracuse and UCF to start the season? Road games at Boston College and Virginia are more than just landmines, and going to Clemson and Kentucky – with a home date against NC State in the middle – is no way to end a season. There can’t be any misfires at home or it’ll be a long, long year.

—The U of L men’s tennis team shutout Tulane on Monday.

—Last night in the ACC:

No. 9 Duke 57, Notre Dame 43

Tonight in the ACC (non-Louisville):

Boston College at Virginia (6 p.m./ACC Network)

—Eric Crawford writes about Mike Pegues’ suspension of Malik Williams.

—Bizarro Huggins was a sight to behold last night.

—Texas WR Kyle Parker recaps his visit to U of L last weekend.

—Racing Louisville FC has revealed its 2022 roster, and former Cardinal goalkeeper Gabby Kouzelos is on it.

—There probably won’t be a more hostile environment in college basketball this season than tonight’s game in Lubbock.

In case you weren’t sure how these Texas Tech students feel about Chris Beard.



Yep, that’s him in the front seat of the bus. pic.twitter.com/QOJuzV6EPB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022

—Here’s the official UNC preview of tonight’s game.

—Scott Satterfield will conduct a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

—The U of L Athletic Association is meeting this afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss “personnel matters.” Expect those matters to be adjusting Mike Pegues’ contract now that he has moved from associate head coach to interim head coach.

Or maybe we’re naming John Daly as the new athletic director. Who the hell knows.

—And finally, beat North Carolina.