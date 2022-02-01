Jayden Davis Commits to Louisville Football

The good news keeps coming for Scott Satterfield and his staff. Jayden Davis announced his commitment to Louisville today after taking a visit to campus for their Brunch and Ball recruiting weekend. Davis is On3 consensus four-star safety from Georgia who holds offers from Tennesse, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Pitt, and Utah.

Davis is one of my favorite recruits that UofL has targeted and in my opinion, he is a little underrated. He is a ballhawk at safety and he does a good job of diagnosing plays and reacting to what he’s seeing. He can jump routes in front of him and he also does a good job playing the “centerfielder” role where he patrols deep and gets over top to make a play on the ball. I also like how he tackles ball carriers when he’s coming downhill in run support. He gets low on guys while also wrapping up and finishing through the tackle.

The other aspect that I like about Davis is that he plays against strong competition. Collins Hill had a pretty tough schedule last season and he had a strong season and made plays against other good players. Players don’t always get to pick where they play or who they play but it can’t be ignored when a player puts up great stats against players that aren’t on the same level as they are. Davis doesn’t have that problem. He’s playing against other top talent as well as playing with great players like Travis Hunter.

UofL has to be happy with its start to this recruiting class. They have landed one of the top quarterbacks in the class and Davis is the fourth recruit in this class that is ranked as a four-star by at least one recruiting service.