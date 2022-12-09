Louisville has released its depth chart for next Saturday’s Fenway Bowl, and noticeably absent are both quarterback Malik Cunningham and leading wide receiver Tyler Hudson.

Cunningham confirmed on social media hours later that he has played his final game as a Cardinal.

I will Always Call This Place Home pic.twitter.com/uzOwSWl4k3 — Malik Cunningham (@MalikMalikc10) December 9, 2022

Cunningham joins running back Tiyon Evans as the second U of L player to announce they are skipping the Fenway Bowl to prepare for the draft.

Cunningham, whose first season as a Cardinal came all the way back in 2017, ends his U of L career with 120 total touchdowns, the most in program history. His 12,848 career yards are the most by any Louisville player not named Lamar Jackson.

Some positive news? Linebacker Benjamin Perry, who earlier this week announced he was entering the transfer portal, is on the depth chart for the bowl game and will reportedly suit up for the Cardinals on the 17th.