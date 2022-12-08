Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite 8

A year after making the first Final Four appearance in program history, the Louisville volleyball team is one win away from heading back to the sport’s biggest stage.

The Cardinals rolled past fourth-seeded Baylor, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, Thursday afternoon in front of a lively crowd inside the KFC Yum Center. The victory marked U of L’s third sweep in as many NCAA tournament matches.

The Cardinals got 11 kills apiece from ACC Player of the Year Claire Chaussee and 2021 All-American Anna DeBeer in posting their sixth-straight sweep overall. Louisville finished with a 10.0-3.0 edge in blocks and 46-39 in digs while holding the Bears to a .098 hitting percentage for the match.

The only thing standing in the way of Dani Busboom-Kelly and another trip to the national semifinals is third-seeded Oregon. The Ducks upset No. 2 seed Nebraska in a five-set 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11 thriller.

The Cardinals and Ducks will go at it Saturday at 4 p.m. inside the Yum Center. ESPNU will have the television coverage.

Tickets for the regional final are available here.