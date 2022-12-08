Filed under: Video: Jeff Brohm introduced as new Louisville football coach By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 8, 2022, 6:49pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Jeff Brohm introduced as new Louisville football coach Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email SetNumber: X45266 The actual presser starts about 25 minutes in. Let’s play football. More From Card Chronicle Jeff Brohm officially named new head football coach at Louisville Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Seventy Years On & Still Counting 5-star RB Rueben Owens decommits from Louisville Jeff Brohm will be Louisville’s next head football coach Louisville Handles SIU-Edwardsville 105-32 Loading comments...
