5-star RB Rueben Owens decommits from Louisville

Rueben Owens, the top-rated running back in the recruiting class of 2023, has decommitted from Louisville. Owens becomes the first member of U of L’s star-studded class to revoke their pledge of allegiance following Scott Satterfield’s departure for Cincinnati.

Owens posted a statement about his decision on his social media channels.

Owens, who had been committed to Louisville since June 20, went into more detail about his decision in this story from The Athletic’s Grace Raynor.

What Owens is saying “I was just like … a new staff, I don’t know them,” Owens told The Athletic. “So I was like, ‘I’m gonna decommit.”’ Hours after his decommitment, Owens announced on social media that he would be choosing his new destination tonight at 8 p.m. (CT) “I know I would be interested in (Texas) A&M, Georgia and Ohio State,” he said.

Despite Owens getting a “502” tattoo following his commitment, the writing has seemed to be on the wall with this one since Monday.

Owens was the only member of the 2023 class who removed all visual and written mentions of Louisville from his social media channels on Monday. The last hope of retaining the superstar back probably came and went with Wednesday’s announcement that running backs coach De’Rail Sims is following Satterfield to Cincy.

Now all eyes turn to Pierce Clarkson and the St. John Bosco quartet.