Louisville football staff updates

It’s barely been more than 24 hours since Scott Satterfield shook the Derby City by bolting for Cincinnati, and already we’ve a handful of updates on the moves of several of his former staff members at U of L.

Here’s what we know at the moment:

—As most expected, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown will go with Satterfield and handle the same duties at Cincinnati.

—Strength coach Ben Sowders, who came to U of L from national champion Georgia this season, is headed to Arkansas.

—Secondary coach Wes “Crime Dawg” McGriff has been hired to the same position at Auburn, where he’ll work under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

—Co-offensive coordinator Lance Taylor has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant head coaching position at Western Michigan, according to FootballScoop.com.

At this point, it is extremely unclear which coaches, if any, will remain on the sidelines with interim head coach Deion Branch for the Fenway Bowl, which is going down in a mere 11 days.

This post will be updated with more developments as they happen.