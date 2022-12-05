Deion Branch will coach Louisville in Fenway Bowl

Louisville athletic director Josh Heird announced Monday afternoon that former Cardinal WR and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch will be the interim head coach for U of L’s Dec. 17 Fenway Bowl game against Cincinnati.

Branch currently serves as Louisville’s Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations, a position he accepted in January of this year.

Heird noted that Branch doesn’t have head coaching aspirations at this time and that he is not a candidate to be the next full-time head coach. The Cardinal AD added that no one on the current Cardinal staff is a candidate to be the next head coach.

Branch played two seasons at Louisville for John L. Smith, earning First Team All-Conference USA accolades in both 2000 and 2001. Branch led the league as a senior in 2001 with 72 catches for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Scott Satterfield said during his introductory press conference at Cincinnati that he plans on bringing multiple members of his staff from U of L to UC. I suppose this would explain why Branch, a guy who clearly is going to remain at Louisville regardless, would receive this 12-day job.

It’ll be interesting to see who’s still on the sidelines with him on Dec. 17.