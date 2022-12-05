 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions: Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Louisville v Clemson Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It’s wild to see such a uniform response from the current players, the former players and the recruits. I was not expecting that.

Also, some of these stories are ... eye opening.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...