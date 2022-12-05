Twitter reactions: Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati

It’s wild to see such a uniform response from the current players, the former players and the recruits. I was not expecting that.

Also, some of these stories are ... eye opening.

It is a business but also we shouldn’t have to find out through Twitter that our coach is leaving. https://t.co/LfPB4x49la — Cinco (@JoshMinkinsJr) December 5, 2022

From a far ‍♂️ sucks!! https://t.co/fCYr7EZdEc — Yaya “Yaski” Diaby (@greatyaya4) December 5, 2022

Bro what??? — S A N O G O (@_momosanogo) December 5, 2022

I had a lot of respect for that man for the sheer fact that he put me on scholarship and gave me a chance, but now 0️⃣ — Dayna K. Kinnaird (@DaynaKinnaird) December 5, 2022

Coach Satterfield's heart was never in the Ville; he was trying to leave after year one. My son has been at Louisville for five years, and I never spoke with the guy. He never built a relationship with parents or players. @LouisvilleFB — Xavier Mfalme Abdullah كزافييه مفلمي عبد الله (@Zay_McCray) December 5, 2022

Last thing I will say. When the South Carolina job rumors were floating around, he MADE US tweet about how well he was treating us good, but wouldn’t tell his players that he was leaving in person! He was NEVER honest with us! — Dez Fitzpatrick (@dezfitz8) December 5, 2022

Wow — Cinco (@JoshMinkinsJr) December 5, 2022

I don’t know how to feel right now. — Cinco (@JoshMinkinsJr) December 5, 2022

Lmao @CoachSattUofL you’re a funny guy just letting the team know via FaceTime. Can’t even do it in person? — Vincent Lococo (@VincentLococo) December 5, 2022

Good morning what did I miss? — Madden Sanker (@MaddenSanker) December 5, 2022

Louisville we gotta go get a coach that loves this program. Go get Brohm now! Just do it now! — Xavier Mfalme Abdullah كزافييه مفلمي عبد الله (@Zay_McCray) December 5, 2022

That portal ain’t for everyone, that job ain’t for everyone. — Jermayne Tauinaola Lole (@JermayneLole) December 5, 2022

When Satt asked me to speak to the entire team a couple years ago (which I did), his exact quote in front of another staff member before the meeting was “I’m a 40 something year old white guy…. I don’t know what to say to them” — Fitz (@coachfitz007) December 5, 2022

I know to always go with How I’m feeling I wasn’t wrong. — Derrick Edwards III (@7derrickedwards) December 5, 2022

Lol mannnnn I been said he was a fraud. — Keion Wakefield (@BoobieWake11) December 5, 2022

Business..gotta make business decisions — Benjamin Perry (@perry_ben10) December 5, 2022

…………… — Benjamin Perry (@perry_ben10) December 5, 2022

wow — Jay Davis (@Jayden1Davis) December 5, 2022

Best possible scenario for Louisville. They get money for him to leave and more than likely will keep his vaunted recruiting class intact.

Make a solid coaching hire and avoid the awkwardness that often comes with these transitions https://t.co/b83YPtsCUj — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) December 5, 2022

Scott Satterfield spent one day watching game film to prep for the bowl game and was like “ugh I wish I was coaching them instead”



“wait…” — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) December 5, 2022

Do I know he’s going to Louisville? I do not know that. I am not reporting that. But unlike several years ago, when I never thought for a second he’d leave, I think he’s gone this time. In fact, if I had to bet my retirement, I bet that he’s gone. https://t.co/5gFq80sX9B — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 5, 2022

Just woke up…Scott Satterfield? What in the ever living hell? — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) December 5, 2022

True I 100% get the business side of things as a coach (especially getting that job security) in Louisville’s case I think everyone is upset about how he went about it. As far as informing the team and right before their last game https://t.co/pmgAK1whfi — Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) December 5, 2022

— William Fowles (@wfowles_9) December 5, 2022

First question that should be asked at new Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield’s introductory press conference:



“Will you still coach in the bowl?”



Satterfield: “Which team are you referring to?” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2022

Satterfield to Cincy bums me out. He was such a whiny dude and Stoops absolutely owned him so I wanted him at Louisville forever



Surprised he thinks Cincy is a better job than UL but he probably just wanted stability and not to have to hear about Brohm anymore — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 5, 2022

History of the Fenway Bowl



2020: Canceled due to COVID

2021: Canceled due to COVID

2022: The coach of one team left for the other team — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 5, 2022

Scott ran out of Louisville like it was 2nd and 14. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) December 5, 2022

Just a reminder that the "KEG OF BAILS" headline is out there today — Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) December 5, 2022

Tough look for Vince Marrow to get beat out by Scott Satterfield for the UC job. https://t.co/3PrxKx7BOL — Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) December 5, 2022

Seems like Louisville fans are…happy?! — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 5, 2022

Text this morning from a longtime UC football fan: “If I made a list of 100 candidates he wouldn't have been on the list.” — John Lewis (@JohnWDRB) December 5, 2022

Louisville fans gonna pack up Scott Satterfield's bags, drive him to Cincinnati, unpack his bags, set up his furniture, get his utilities turned on, wait for the cable company to show up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then drive to West Lafayette and pack Jeff Brohm's belongings. pic.twitter.com/3u78tNbQtT — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 5, 2022

There’s lateral moves and then there’s becoming the coach of the team your current team is playing in the Fenway Bowl https://t.co/eyadFBTPSl — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) December 5, 2022

Good, because I’m tired of seeing my school go 7-5. https://t.co/g9hsmAvBSJ — (@star_island25) December 5, 2022

I'm not even sure if we figured out whether we liked Satterfield or not. — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) December 5, 2022

wtf? I literally just woke up … — Selah Brown | # (@grindtimesayy) December 5, 2022