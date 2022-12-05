Twitter reactions: Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati

It’s wild to see such a uniform response from the current players, the former players and the recruits. I was not expecting that.
Also, some of these stories are ... eye opening.
It is a business but also we shouldn’t have to find out through Twitter that our coach is leaving. https://t.co/LfPB4x49la— Cinco (@JoshMinkinsJr) December 5, 2022
From a far ♂️ sucks!! https://t.co/fCYr7EZdEc— Yaya “Yaski” Diaby (@greatyaya4) December 5, 2022
Bro what???— S A N O G O (@_momosanogo) December 5, 2022
I had a lot of respect for that man for the sheer fact that he put me on scholarship and gave me a chance, but now 0️⃣— Dayna K. Kinnaird (@DaynaKinnaird) December 5, 2022
Coach Satterfield's heart was never in the Ville; he was trying to leave after year one. My son has been at Louisville for five years, and I never spoke with the guy. He never built a relationship with parents or players. @LouisvilleFB— Xavier Mfalme Abdullah كزافييه مفلمي عبد الله (@Zay_McCray) December 5, 2022
Last thing I will say. When the South Carolina job rumors were floating around, he MADE US tweet about how well he was treating us good, but wouldn’t tell his players that he was leaving in person! He was NEVER honest with us!— Dez Fitzpatrick (@dezfitz8) December 5, 2022
Thank God. https://t.co/q1WRzpTaet— Dez Fitzpatrick (@dezfitz8) December 5, 2022
Lmao @CoachSattUofL you’re a funny guy just letting the team know via FaceTime. Can’t even do it in person?— Vincent Lococo (@VincentLococo) December 5, 2022
Good morning what did I miss?— Madden Sanker (@MaddenSanker) December 5, 2022
Louisville we gotta go get a coach that loves this program. Go get Brohm now! Just do it now!— Xavier Mfalme Abdullah كزافييه مفلمي عبد الله (@Zay_McCray) December 5, 2022
That portal ain’t for everyone, that job ain’t for everyone.— Jermayne Tauinaola Lole (@JermayneLole) December 5, 2022
When Satt asked me to speak to the entire team a couple years ago (which I did), his exact quote in front of another staff member before the meeting was “I’m a 40 something year old white guy…. I don’t know what to say to them”— Fitz (@coachfitz007) December 5, 2022
I know to always go with How I’m feeling I wasn’t wrong.— Derrick Edwards III (@7derrickedwards) December 5, 2022
Lol mannnnn I been said he was a fraud.— Keion Wakefield (@BoobieWake11) December 5, 2022
Literally https://t.co/R2xq4vYD1u— Ahmari Huggins (@ahmari_huggins) December 5, 2022
Business..gotta make business decisions— Benjamin Perry (@perry_ben10) December 5, 2022
Woahhhh https://t.co/PKJ6nHSndi— Ahmari Huggins (@ahmari_huggins) December 5, 2022
wow— Jay Davis (@Jayden1Davis) December 5, 2022
Best possible scenario for Louisville. They get money for him to leave and more than likely will keep his vaunted recruiting class intact.— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) December 5, 2022
Make a solid coaching hire and avoid the awkwardness that often comes with these transitions https://t.co/b83YPtsCUj
Scott Satterfield spent one day watching game film to prep for the bowl game and was like “ugh I wish I was coaching them instead”— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) December 5, 2022
Do I know he’s going to Louisville? I do not know that. I am not reporting that. But unlike several years ago, when I never thought for a second he’d leave, I think he’s gone this time. In fact, if I had to bet my retirement, I bet that he’s gone. https://t.co/5gFq80sX9B— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 5, 2022
Just woke up…Scott Satterfield? What in the ever living hell?— Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) December 5, 2022
True I 100% get the business side of things as a coach (especially getting that job security) in Louisville’s case I think everyone is upset about how he went about it. As far as informing the team and right before their last game https://t.co/pmgAK1whfi— Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) December 5, 2022
First question that should be asked at new Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield’s introductory press conference:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2022
Satterfield to Cincy bums me out. He was such a whiny dude and Stoops absolutely owned him so I wanted him at Louisville forever— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 5, 2022
Surprised he thinks Cincy is a better job than UL but he probably just wanted stability and not to have to hear about Brohm anymore
History of the Fenway Bowl— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 5, 2022
2020: Canceled due to COVID
2021: Canceled due to COVID
2022: The coach of one team left for the other team
Scott ran out of Louisville like it was 2nd and 14.— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) December 5, 2022
Just a reminder that the "KEG OF BAILS" headline is out there today— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) December 5, 2022
Tough look for Vince Marrow to get beat out by Scott Satterfield for the UC job. https://t.co/3PrxKx7BOL— Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) December 5, 2022
Seems like Louisville fans are…happy?!— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 5, 2022
Text this morning from a longtime UC football fan: “If I made a list of 100 candidates he wouldn't have been on the list.”— John Lewis (@JohnWDRB) December 5, 2022
Louisville fans gonna pack up Scott Satterfield's bags, drive him to Cincinnati, unpack his bags, set up his furniture, get his utilities turned on, wait for the cable company to show up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then drive to West Lafayette and pack Jeff Brohm's belongings. pic.twitter.com/3u78tNbQtT— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 5, 2022
There’s lateral moves and then there’s becoming the coach of the team your current team is playing in the Fenway Bowl https://t.co/eyadFBTPSl— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) December 5, 2022
Good, because I’m tired of seeing my school go 7-5. https://t.co/g9hsmAvBSJ— (@star_island25) December 5, 2022
I'm not even sure if we figured out whether we liked Satterfield or not.— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) December 5, 2022
wtf? I literally just woke up …— Selah Brown | # (@grindtimesayy) December 5, 2022
Scott Satterfield has written a letter to season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/4hNUCing3i— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 5, 2022
