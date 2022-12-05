Louisville AD Josh Heird releases statement on Scott Satterfield leaving

Louisville athletic director Josh Heird has issued the following statement on the news of head football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to accept the job at Cincinnati:

“We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”

I’m stating the obvious here, but Cardinal fans are pretty desperate for something good to happen at the moment. So once again, there is some significant pressure on Heird to nail this.

It’s hard to believe that a year ago at this time, he wasn’t even the interim athletic director yet. What a wild, ridiculous first 12 months on the job.