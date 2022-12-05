Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati

So, here’s one way you didn’t expect to start your week.

Scott Satterfield is reportedly leaving Louisville to sign a six-year deal to become the next head coach at Cincinnati ... the team the Cardinals are set to face in the Fenway Bowl 12 days from now. He’ll replace Luke Fickell, who accepted the head coaching job at Wisconsin last week.

Satterfield leaves Louisville with an overall record of 25-24 and a 15-18 mark in the ACC. He’ll take over at a Cincinnati program that made the College Football Playoff last season and is now off to the greener pastures of the Big 12.

I’ll say this: Our coaches never fail to make it interesting when they decide to leave us.

In the end, Scott chose to not make it awkward for any of us, and I suppose we should thank him for that.

Now, let the unexpected coaching search speculation begin. I’m pretty sure I know where it starts.

Plenty more to come.