Seedy K’s GameCap: Miami (Fla)

One thing I’ve been up front about from the get go here is that I’m a fan first, reporter second.

So, let’s start with the former.

Your BW/LTCD has been at it a long time.

Sunday was a first.

As loathe as I am to admit it, I had to talk myself into going to the game instead of watching on TV.

Never ever has that happened before.

Yes, there are home games I’ve missed for various and sundry legit reasons, but none because what was going to play out was a fait accompli, and an unpleasant one at that, and I just didn’t want to see it in person.

U of L game days for me have always been eagerly anticipated. Today I’m sincerely and embarrassingly grateful that there’s not another one for six whole days.

Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my.

But I was there, sitting not far from the bench, courtside where gallows humor prevailed among the media guys.

Until Coach Kenny Payne called a timeout with 11:21 to play, the woeful Cardinals down 31 at 29-60.

Seedy K left the building.

Not proudly, but out of emotional necessity.

* * * * *

Surely there were some firsts yesterday for U of L basketball also. Feel free to research them yourselves.

The Cardinals are now 0-8. The first three by a penny to teams they “should” have beaten.

The last five by humongous deficits, none less than 20 except to Cincy, that by 19.

The latest: Louisville 53, Miami 80.

Which as we wags are wont to snarkly say, was not that close.

U of L, which was a microsmidge better offensively (at least for awhile), led 5-2.

At the 14:32 stoppage, the Cards were -10 at 7-17.

They were -21 in the 1st, before netting a bucket before halftime to cut the score to a deceptively close 23-42.

Louisville had 11 turnovers by intermission. The Canes tallied 15 off of them.

U of L gave it away first possession of the 2d.

Miami scored at will.

Louisville’s defense was whatever the antonym of tenacious is.

Here are some presented by the interweb: surrendering, irresolute, confused, disjointed.

Enough.

Suffice it to say the Louisville Cardinals are at this moment a truly, historically, bad basketball team.

From top down.

* * * * *

Bless the fans who showed up.

They showed unbridled enthusiasm and unmitigated support.

They did their best to spur the Cards on, until . . .

I was not the only one walking out early.

— c d kaplan