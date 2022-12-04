Louisville lifeless once again in 80-53 loss to Miami

The start of ACC play did not spur a sudden jolt of inspiration for the 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball team, which fell to Miami 80-53 Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum Center.

Every time out seems to produce a new piece of history this season. The latest? Louisville has now lost back-to-back home games by 25 points or more for the first time in program history.

U of L, which is now one of just five winless teams in Division-I (363 teams are competing in Division-I this season), once again trailed from nearly start to finish in this one. After racing out to a seemingly insurmountable 5-2, the Cards allowed Miami to go on a 15-2 run that put to bed any early optimism in the Derby City. Louisville trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half, and probably could have lost by 40 if Jim Larranaga hadn’t called off the dogs with a couple of segments still to play.

Turnovers, 19 of them, poor shooting (3-of-20 from three), poor defense (Miami shot 50.0 percent from the field) and poor effort once again defined the afternoon for the Cardinals, who have now matched the worst start to a season in the history of the ACC.

What else do you want me to say here? It’s been atrocious from the jump, it’s not getting any better, and we’ve still got three months to go.